Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,817,335 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,817,335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Oracle worth $188,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. 292,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,055. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

