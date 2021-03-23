Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 417,320 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,320 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.29% of Huazhu Group worth $170,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,069,000 after purchasing an additional 621,334 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 428,316 shares during the period.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

HTHT stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. 66,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.