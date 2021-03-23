Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 487,196 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,196 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $409,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 500,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,336,571. The company has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.