Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $163.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 769,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.64% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

