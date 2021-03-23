Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

