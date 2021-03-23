Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 124,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

