ScPrime (SCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,296.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $8.25 million and $21,296.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00465241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00150028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,401,024 coins and its circulating supply is 33,717,413 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

