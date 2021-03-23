Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $273,676.89 and $370.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00034585 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001604 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,279,605 coins and its circulating supply is 16,479,605 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

