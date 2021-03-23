Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

NASDAQ STX opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

