SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of SPNE opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

