Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.42. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 5,074 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $552.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.