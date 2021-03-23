Selfkey Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.68 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $97.88 million and approximately $44.68 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00616337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,353,291 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

