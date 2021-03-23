Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

