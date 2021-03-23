Semux Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Semux token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $175,565.51 and $16.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00034330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007520 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

