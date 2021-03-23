Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.