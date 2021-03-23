Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
SENS stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
