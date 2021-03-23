Sentinel Market Cap Hits $61.60 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $61.60 million and $1.33 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

