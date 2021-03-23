Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd Invests $10.41 Million in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000. 21Vianet Group comprises about 6.0% of Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after buying an additional 713,183 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 156,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 68,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,127. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

