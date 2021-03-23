Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd Invests $36.85 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,263,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,848,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 21.1% of Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.22% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 246,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,562. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

