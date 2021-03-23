Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.32

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.32 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 142.58 ($1.86). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 142.10 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,699,920 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.32. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Serco Group news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31). Also, insider Tim Lodge purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

