Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.84

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 32217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

