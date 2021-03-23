Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $546.65

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.65 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 642.50 ($8.39). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 638.50 ($8.34), with a volume of 326,209 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 611.44 ($7.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 546.65. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

In related news, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

