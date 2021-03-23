SharpSpring’s (SHSP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

