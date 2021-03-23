Shen Neil Nanpeng Purchases New Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Dada Nexus makes up approximately 2.9% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.09. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

