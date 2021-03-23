ShipChain Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $756.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00620656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023559 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.