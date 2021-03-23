Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAEYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

