Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 0.5% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,149.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,967. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 738.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,264.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,106.16. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

