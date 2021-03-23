Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Shutterstock worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterstock by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 17.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 29.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,534 shares of company stock worth $10,457,163. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

