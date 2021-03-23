Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.43 ($42.86).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

