Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 731 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.96. 177,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,343. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.