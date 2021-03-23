Silicon Valley Capital Partners Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 341.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.70. 495,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,103,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

