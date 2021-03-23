Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $1.02 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 1,640,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,249,254. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

