Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.60. 61,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

