Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $114.32 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 24.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $114,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $319.84. 3,437,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,215,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

