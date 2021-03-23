Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 2,762 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 152,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 174,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

