Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $158.22. 10,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,492,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

