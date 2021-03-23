SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00628474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023583 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

