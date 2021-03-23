Sirios Capital Management L P Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119,601 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.34. 14,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,057. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.