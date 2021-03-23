Sirios Capital Management L P Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 64,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

