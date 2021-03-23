Sirios Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $12.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.17. 98,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.78 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.11.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

