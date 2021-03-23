SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.13. SM Energy shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 25,578 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,448,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.