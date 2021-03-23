SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 3,750 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

