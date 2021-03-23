Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $229.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,033 shares of company stock worth $8,247,915 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

