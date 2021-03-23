SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.13

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.13 and traded as high as C$28.60. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$27.82, with a volume of 222,417 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.