SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

