SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.36 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $756,618.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.86 or 0.00078788 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00467788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00772282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,500 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.