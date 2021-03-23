So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SY stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 250.25 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

