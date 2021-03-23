So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.25 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

