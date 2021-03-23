SOC Telemed (TLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

