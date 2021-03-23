Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,643.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,643 ($21.47) and last traded at GBX 1,592 ($20.80), with a volume of 1956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,607 ($21.00).

SCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,524.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,330.70.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

