Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) by 963.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,867 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $520,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAIIU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,159. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

